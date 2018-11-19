Scam Central: Cyber Monday Scams

Shoppers love cyber Monday because it’s like a Black Friday shopping spree without the long lines and you can get those deals while you’re in your pajamas.

Unfortunately, scammers love it too.

Oana Schneider from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau is here with tips to shop smart this Cyber Monday.

The first thing Schneider discussed is parental control. There is software you can install on your kids and teens computers and mobile devices to limit the websites they can access. This is something to consider for retail websites the younger shoppers in your household may access.

Hackers have also been known to steal children’s’ identities. Since kids and teens have not established a credit history or have no blemishes on their credit report, hackers are always on the lookout for their information. Hackers can obtain credit cards, loans and more in your child s name. Talk to your family about the importance of not giving out personal information in soliciting emails or on social media.

People also tend to shop based on what peers and celebrities are wearing or using. Scammers will try to lure them to click on links such as free kylie products, free concerts, free games and more. If it seems too good to be true, do not click.

Before sending any personal and sensitive information over the internet, make sure the website has https:// at the beginning of its web address. The s at the end of https indicates that the website is secure and your information is encrypted, which makes it safe to enter credit card number or other personal information.

To ensure your computer and personal information are safe, use anti-virus software on your computer or mobile device and keep it up-to-date. If in public, don t use websites containing personal information (bank, credit card) on public wi–fi, as that information could be picked up by an identity thief.

When shopping online, use retail websites that you trust. Use common sense and avoid deals that seem too good to be true. Always check to see where the business is physically located. If the only way to contact it is via email, that’s a red flag.

If you’re shopping with an unfamiliar retailer, check it out at bbb.org.

