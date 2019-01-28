Scam Central: Credit Score Scams

Your credit score is one of the most important pieces of personal information you have as a consumer, a fact that scammers know all to well.

Oana Schneider from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau is here with tips to keep your credit score safe.

Schneider says that a red flag is when you receive an email from a top credit reporting company (TransUnion, Experian, or Equifax) asserting there is a problem with your credit report. The email contains all the official information of these trusted websites, including logos. The email says there is a problem with your credit score, perhaps due to a security breach, and your score has been updated. The email prompts you to click a link or download a PDF to view your new credit score. When you click, you could unknowingly download malware to your computer, giving scammers access to your system, or even the ability to record your keystrokes. If this happens, con artists can gain access to your personal information and may steal your login and password information.

If you think the correspondence is real, confirm it by visiting the company’s official website or calling them. Just be sure to find the phone number on their website, not in the potential scam email. Any official link provided to you in an email can be found via Google or on the company’s official website. If you’re suspicious of an email you’ve received, quickly mark it as spam and look for the link through other means.

Scammers rely on consumers panicking and taking immediate action for their scam to work. Instead, take a second to step back and clear your mind. Does the email you’ve received seem fishy? Were you expecting an email like this?

BBB advises consumers to stay vigilant and ask questions before making any immediate decisions.

