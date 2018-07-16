Scam Central: Celebrity Impersonators Online

Scammers have been using this tactic for a while to squeeze money out of unsuspecting victims.

They will pretend to be celebrities that need help financially for a variety of reasons, hoping the people that they contact will help them out.

Locally, people have been contacted by the likes of Barack Obama, Ryan Seacrest, and Selena Gomez. Bad news though, it’s not really them. And chances are, they do not need your help financially.

There are a few ways to avoid these scams. The biggest one is to use common sense. These A-list names probably don’t need help with money. If you are feeling chartable though, ask for proof. Ask them for a video chat. If they refuse, chances are they are trying to scam you.

If you’d like to report a scam, click here to go to the scam tracker website.



