Scam Central: Breast Cancer Awareness Scams

October is breast cancer awareness month and many businesses are marketing pink products and services to support breast cancer charity groups and organizations.

But we don’t want those funds to end up in a scammer’s pocket, so Oana Schneider from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau joined us to discuss why you should think before you pink.

Schneider says that during October, many businesses are marketing pink products and services to support breast cancer charity groups and organizations. While many of these products have a real tie to breast cancer charities, other pink-labeled products provide very limited benefit to charities, if any at all.

Remember to read labels on products carefully for disclosure of information. If you can t find information, contact the business directly and ask the following questions: What portion of the purchase price will be donated to the charity? When will the charity receive the donated amount? What exactly is being funded? Are donations to the charity from the business capped? When is the last day to donate? Confirm the charity’s corporate partners. Many national breast cancer charities list corporate partners and sponsors on their website. Check to make sure the business you’re purchasing from is associated with the charity.

If you suspect a scam involving a look-a-like charity, do not give. Be watchful for names, logos, slogans or colors which are similar to the legitimate charity. Be wary of bold claims such as 100 percent of donations will go to the charity. This is not true since all charities have fundraising, program and administrative costs. Be wary of vague claims, such as all proceeds go to charity or your purchase will benefit a charity. A disclosure should be provided that includes the actual or estimated purchase price amount the charity will receive directly. Consumers can find reports on charities at give.org. The wise giving alliance examines the percentage of its money a charity spends on programs, its governance, fund-raising, informational materials and effectiveness.

