Scam Central: Black Friday Scams

Black Friday shopping is a holiday season staple, but it also has scammers marking their calendars.

Oana Schnieder from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau is here with tips to make sure your deals don’t become a steal for a con artist on Black Friday.

Schnieder says it’s alright to look-up reviews or compare prices using public wi–fi, but it s best to avoid logging on to any of your banking sites or other sites with sensitive personal information. Public wi–fi is often vulnerable to thieves and fraudsters who are looking to steal your info.

Many stores communicate their best Black Friday deals to people who have signed up to receive their emails. Just remember, you should never send cash or credit card information directly in response to an email you receive, even if it looks like a real offer. It could be a phishing scam.

With all the promotional emails you’ll be receiving during the holidays, scammers will be out in full force. It’s best not to click on any links in emails from senders you don’t recognize. You can also hover your mouse over links without clicking to see if the address is really taking you to where it says it is. Also, check the reply email address. The address should be on a company domain

Always ask for a gift receipt that can be tucked into a gift item or card. This way the recipient can return or exchange a gift if it s not just right. Be sure to pass along any information about returns, exchanges, repairs, and warranties to the person who will use the item.

And lastly, always read product reviews, check out bbb.org for business reviews, look at the sales flyers and ads, compare prices, look for early promotions and flash sales.

