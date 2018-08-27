Scam Central: Beware of Home Scams

Working from home making thousands of dollars from a part time job sounds great, right? That’s because it’s too good to be true.

Oana Schneider from Tri-State Better Business Bureau joined us in studio to give tips on how to spot these suspicious job offers.

Schneider gave a few examples of how these scams work.

She explained that a common one is the stuffing envelopes scams. The “envelope stuffing” model originated in the U.S. during the Depression, and offers people money to stuff envelopes.

Another example is at-home assembly work. This is also highly suspicious. If these companies were real, why wouldn’t they be using offshore labor at a fraction of the cost.

Next up is billing or medical claims processing. Very few medical professionals will let just anyone handle private medical information, especially with healthcare privacy rules. Most doctors will not outsource billing services to individuals, but rather to established companies whose workers are trained, insured, and employed on site.

The last job to look out for is refund recovery businesses. In this work-at-home scheme, the scammers offer to sell you software to track late or lost UPS and FedEx packages, and assist the shippers’ customers in obtaining refunds. The shippers say these refund-recovery schemes are bogus.

In general, beware of work-at-home employers who ask you to pay them money up front. Trustworthy employers pay you, not the other way around. If the employer will hire anyone, with no experience necessary and no qualifications, that’s another red flag.

