Scam Central: Avoiding Student Loan Forgiveness Scams

Student loan debt affects more than 42 million Americans, with outstanding balances of more than $1.4 trillion. The Federal Trade Commission and Better Business Bureau are warning consumers of deceptive scammers.

How does this scam work?

The scam starts as a phone call, email or letter to the student that claims their company can alleviate all student loan debt for a fee. They also claim to have helped other student loan holders; however, student loans can only be forgiven under very specific circumstances, which aren’t fast or easy. Instead of helping, they take your fee and disappear.



How can I avoid student loan forgiveness scams?

1. Never pay upfront fees. Avoid deceptive phrases like, “We do the work for a fee.” Real lenders will take a percentage once their service is complete and will never demand a fee upfront.

2. Never give a third-party power of attorney. Don’t sign anything giving a company the power to negotiate on your behalf. A fake company can use this to take control over your loans.

3. Do your research and ask questions. Check to see how long the company or lender has been in business and ask questions. Does the lender appear to be well-established? Are they pushing you to make a fast decision? Remember, don’t give out any personal information, including your Social Security number, to unfamiliar parties.

4.Know your options. If you are having trouble paying back your student loans, contact your lender directly to discuss ways to make it easier to repay your debt. Options may include making lower payments or suspending loan repayments for a while. The type of student loan you have and the type of lender (government or private) will impact the kinds of options available to you.

5. Don’t ignore payment notices. Don’t wait to deal with the issue and never ignore legal notices about past due loans. Be aware that loan delays or other changes to loan terms will probably result in higher total loan cost over a longer period of time.

What to do if you’ve fallen victim to this scam

1. Contact your loan servicer: Be sure to revoke any power of attorney you may have signed over to the party. Review any recent changes or actions that were taken on your loans.

2. Block all payments: Contact your bank and block any payments to the scam company.

3. File a complaint: File a complaint by visiting bbb.org/complain and report your experience to bbb.org/ScamTracker!

For more information you can trust, visit bbb.org or call 812 473 0202!

