Scam Central: 12 Scams of Christmas

While you’re counting down the days until Santa arrives, we’re counting down the 12 scams of Christmas.

Oana Schneider from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau to tackle the first four to keep your gifts off of a con artist’s Christmas list.

Schneider explains that the first scam of Christmas is look alike websites. Many consumers will see an increase in the number of email alerts announcing deals, gifts, and sales. While mailers can look legitimate, the links may lead to look-alike websites meant to trick you into entering private information or give scammers an opportunity to download malware onto your computer. To protect themselves, consumers should:

Review the sender’s address, as businesses will often send emails with a proprietary address, like @ bbb . org

. Look for misspellings throughout the email

Hover over links without clicking to see where they reroute

Only enter sensitive information into a website that begins with “ https ” as the “s” informs you that it’s secure and information entered is encrypted

The second scam we covered is social media gift exchanges. Purchasing one gift and receiving several in return may sound like a harmless way to give and receive presents, but this seasonal scam is a pyramid scheme, which is illegal.

The third scam of Christmas is Grandparent scams. Scammers target seniors posing as a grandchild or other family member and claim they have been in an accident, arrested, hospitalized or another urgent issue. The circumstance often requires money be sent immediately to resolve. Targets should:

Verify the situation by calling the family member in question directly

Check with other family members to see if the claims are true

Be wary if you’re asked to wire money or send gift cards in place of making a payment with a credit card

The finals scam on our list for today is temporary holiday jobs. Many businesses require a little extra help with the holiday rush and often seek temporary employees, but beware of fraudsters who attempt to glean personal information from applicants. Job seekers trying to avoid this scam should:

Apply for to the job in person or by going directly to the retailer’s website (not following links)

Be wary of anyone requiring you to hand over personal information over the phone or online before meeting for an interview

Be suspicious of a job that requires you to pay for equipment or software upfront

