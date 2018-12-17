Scam Central: 12 Scams Of Christmas Finale

Today we conclude our 12 Scams Of Christmas segment with four more ways to keep your gifts off of a con artist’s Christmas list.

Oana Schneider from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau joined us in studio to round out the list as Christmas quickly approaches.

The 9th scam in the series is letters from Santa. Many legitimate businesses offer personalized letters from Santa, but some copycat scammers are only looking to glean personal information from unsuspecting parents. Be suspicious of unsolicited emails offering special prices or packages for letters from Santa. Check bbb.org to verify the legitimacy of any company that offers letters from Santa.

The 10th scam discussed is unusual forms of payment. When making your holiday purchases be wary of anyone asking for a strange form of payment as they often can’t be traced or undone. These may include:

Prepaid debit or gift cards

Wire Transfers

Third parties

The 11th scam is travel scams. Traveling for the holidays can get expensive, and bargains may be tempting, but some offers may be scams that end up costing you more instead of helping you save. To avoid travel scams consumers should:

Be cautious when it comes to email offers, especially if it is from an unknown sender or company

Never wire money to someone you don’t know

Ask for references.

Last and certainly not least, the 12th scam of Christmas is puppy scams. While a year-round issue, puppy scams hurt families seeking to add a family member to their household for the holidays. Puppy scams are often difficult to avoid as cute pictures, and good deals pull at the heartstrings and wallet. To prevent this fraud, consumers should:

Do an image search online of the photo given of your pet. If multiple websites pop-up, it’s probably a scam

Know what prices to expect because if the cost seems too good to be true, it probably is

Search bbb . org for accredited breeders and rescue shelters

for accredited breeders and rescue shelters Never pay using a money order or via the Western Union or Moneygram , instead use a credit card, which will give you the added protection of being able to dispute the charges

