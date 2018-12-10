Scam Central: 12 Scams of Christmas Continues

While you’re counting down the days until Santa pops down the chimney, we’re still counting the 12 scams of Christmas.

Oana Schneider from the Tri-State Better Business Bureau joined us to tackle another four ways to keep your gifts off a con artist’s Christmas list.

The 5th scam of Christmas is free gift cards. Scammers hope to take advantage of the fondness for free things through phishing emails and pop-up ads offering gift cards. If you come across one of these offers you should not:

Open the email as it can be a phishing attempt but, if you do, don’t click the links. Instead, mark the email as SPAM or JUNK

attempt but, if you do, don’t click the links. Instead, mark the email as SPAM or JUNK Share any personal information to receive the card as the scammers will use the information to steal your identity later

will use the information to steal your identity later Click the ad but close out of the app or program you are using, clear your history and turn on your ad blocker

The 6th scam is e-cards. Christmas cards are sent out this time of year and while some friends and family may be going high-tech by using e-cards so are scammers. Spot a friendly e-card from a scam by looking for:

Whether or not the sender’s name is easily visible

Be wary if you are required to enter personal information to open the card

Avoid opening any suspicious email but if you do and see an attachment that ends in “. exe ” which indicates an execute command and could download a virus, do not open it

The 7th scam to look out for is fake shipping notifications. Deliveries notifications can often be expected throughout the holiday season as many consumers go online to purchase gifts, but some of these announcements may be phishing scams. These false notification emails often use a legitimate businesses name and logo to trick you into opening the email and allowing thieves to gain access to personal information and passwords. Targets should know:

Most online vendors provide tracking information that can be used to verify where your items are and identify the delivery company

You are not required to pay money to receive your package, that payment was made when you make your purchase

Delivery services do not need personal information to deliver your items

And the 8th scam and conclusion to today’s edition is phony charities. Charities often get a boost this season as consumers are in the giving spirit but scammers seeking to take advantage can pose as charities or needy individuals soliciting donations. Here are a few tips for spotting scammers:

Look for sound-alike names

Verify Your Charity at Give. org

Review the charities website to make sure they specify their plans for donations and how they will be used to address the issues they claim to combat

Click here for the first segment of the 12 Scams of Christmas.

