Scam Alert: Police Warn of Scams Circulating in Owensboro

Two new scams are circulating in Owensboro and authorities are working to track down the people behind them.

Receiving an email from someone you know asking for money is the first type of scam. Authorities say to contact that person directly to test the legitimacy of that email.

You may receive a call asking you to pay for fines or risk going to jail. Scammers may even use an officer’s name. Authorities say do not send money as law enforcement does not make calls requesting money for fines.

Anyone that suspects they have received a scam call or email to report those details to authorities.

Click here if you would like to report suspected internet crimes.

