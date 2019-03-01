Saying Hello to March, Heavy Snowfall & Arctic Air

We saw so long to the rainy month of February and hello to the cold and potentially snowy start to March. We saw 7.34″ of rain across Evansville in February, marking the 2nd wettest February on record. Even heavier rainfall totals occurred across Kentucky and much of the southeastern part of the U.S.

Now we flip the calendar and March may well come in like a lion…

Our Friday will feature cloudy and raw conditions, some patchy drizzle possible otherwise not much in the way of sunshine. Temperatures will rise to the upper 30s to low 40s. Will stay dry through the night and into Saturday morning. If you are headed out to the Keep Evansville Beautiful event at Vann & Pollack Park, looking at dry conditions and temperatures in the low 40s. Saturday afternoon some breaks in the clouds are possible, highs will top off in the upper 40s.

All eyes are on late Saturday through Sunday as mix precipitation and eventually heavy snow work into the Tri-State. Winter Storm Watches are up just west of the Tri-State through St. Louis, those will likely be extended eastward into our area. Right now this appears to be the biggest threat of snowfall we’ve have seen in this mild and wet winter. Latest models guidances hinting at accumulating snow for a good bit of the area. The heaviest snow looks to occur between 10AM – 3PM Sunday, the snow should exit by early evening.

Some areas could see as much as 6″ of snowfall. Still some questions on the track, intensity and how much mixing we see. Best chance of mixing (sleet/rain) would be across extreme south/eastern portions of the Tri-State. Here is an early call snowfall map, will continue to update snowfall totals throughout the day.

Stay with 44Weather for all the latest. Arctic air flows back into the region early next week.

