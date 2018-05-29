Home Indiana Say Farewell! Newburgh Tree Canopy to be Toppled Wednesday May 29th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana, Newburgh

Driving into Downtown Newburgh from the west there’s a good chance you’ll be greeted by a landmark tree canopy. The natural tunnel has been the gate into Newburgh for as long as many can remember, but that’s set to change Wednesday.

It all started over a year ago when Newburgh Town Manager Christy Powell received a frantic message from a resident. She said that Vectren was out cutting down trees from the canopy. Christy was able to stop it momentarily, but she says the damage was done.

Vectren was in the right when they started to cut down the trees. They had grown into the Vectren power lines and transformers that sit above the canopy. This creates a great risk for electrocution when the foliage gets wet.

Powell was able to stop them just for a moment. She brought in an arborist to check on the situation, and the second opinion didn’t help. The arborist said that the trees were within a few years of dying and that poses another risk: falling limbs.

Facing two public safety concerns the town council faced a necessary evil: voting to cut the trees down.

Barring bad weather, Vectren will be out on Wednesday to cut the trees down starting at 9AM. An detour route will be down Frame Road to Willow Pond and back down Lincoln. The work should run until 3PM.

It’s an unfortunate decision that has divided a town.

Many longtime Newburgh residents are understandably upset about losing the scenic entry way to their town.

But some of the residents understand the danger, and know that sometimes it’s just time to let go.

The arborist had more bad new for the town. He said that it will be unlikely to plant more trees in that area. The soil is quite sandy and the trees that are there now aren’t really trees. They’re a weed known as a scrub tree that grows wildly. Most traditional trees wouldn’t be able to grow in that area.

