Save Money at the Kentucky State Fair!

The Kentucky State Fair is right around the corner (August 16-26)!

And Rally’s is getting in the spirit with a new fair-inspired burger and an amazing deal that will save you some cash.

The Funnel Cake Fries Burger has two beef patties topped with cheese, funnel cake fries and powdered sugar, and it’s served on a glazed bun (think the Fall Festival “donut burger”).

You can pick one up at the Rally’s booth at the state fair.

I actually liked the Savory/Sweet combination.

Buying a State Fair Combo at Rally’s (Double Rally Burger, Large Fries, and Large Drink for $5.99), between now and August 15, will get you HALF PRICE off parking for the fair and $1 refills in your souvenir cup, which comes with the combo!

Souvenir cups will also be available on the West Lawn, next to the Budweiser tent at the fair.

Going to the Kentucky State Fair?

Save some money, and sample some delicious-ness, with Rally’s State Fair Combo!



