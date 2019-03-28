Saudi Company to Buy $69 Billion Stake in SABIC

A Saudi Arabian company has reached a deal to buy a 70 percent stake in petrochemical company SABIC which operates right here in the Tri-State.

Saudi Aramco is the world’s largest oil producer but they’re shifting their focus to petrochemicals as demand for gas and other fuels slows down.

The $69.1 billion dollar deal still has to be approved. Sabic operates in 50 countries and has about 35,000 employees including some right here in the Tri-State.

The deal is not expected to have any impact on SABIC employees in Mt. Vernon.

