Saturday’s Storm Apparently Claimed One Life

February 25th, 2018 Kentucky

The weekend’s high water is being blamed for at least one death in the Tri-State. According to a post on the Henderson Fire Department Facebook page, divers from the department assisted crews in Union County pull a body out of the water.
The post does not say specifically where the incident occurred, but it says the call came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Henderson divers say when they got to the scene they found a vehicle submerged in a ditch. The divers got to the vehicle, found a body inside, removed it, and called the coroner. The crew then helped a tow truck operator remove the vehicle from the ditch.
No names have been released.

