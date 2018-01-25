Saturday Is Looking Better & Better……& a New Look Beyond

TODAY-WEEKEND…………

Today will be a nice day, albeit breezy from the south-southwest, with lots of sun & highs of 50-56. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s, followed by lots of sun, then increasing clouds west to east tomorrow. Highs of 55-61 are likely with windy conditions from the south to south-southwest. Skies will turn completely overcast by later tomorrow evening area-wide.

Showers will increase tomorrow late evening-night peaking to a pretty solid band of rainfall overnight. However, the rain should exit much earlier than expected. New data supports the rain exited in the morning, followed by a clearing trend that will lead to a bright, warm afternoon with highs 56-61 as drier air comes in on southwest to westerly winds.

Lows in the 30-33 range are likely Saturday night, followed by a nice Sunday. Although it my be breezy, there should be ample sunshine with highs in the mild 50-55 range.

SUNDAY NIGHT-LATE NEXT WEEK…………….

It appears that a secondary, dry, cold front will pass Sunday night, dropping Monday high temperatures to 35-43 with brisk northwest winds gusting to 30 mph. With sunshine & some clouds, wind chills will run 25-35. After sun, less wind & 40s Tuesday after 20-25 in the morning, we should warm dramatically Wednesday with highs 53-58, followed by 55-62 Thursday to perhaps Friday (questions on how long warmth will hang on as cold front timing is in question). Stay tuned, as timing of cold front will determine when a transition to period of icy mix/snow will occur.

BEYOND NEXT WEEK TO FEBRUARY 9…………

It appears, though, strong cold front will pass with rain & perhaps some thunder, followed by a change-over to icy mix, then snow, before ending. This will usher in a cold weather pattern as we go through the first several days of February. Temperatures may run as much as 20 degrees BELOW NORMAL at times around February 1-9. Overnight lows in the single digits/0 are possible. Also, some snow/ice could occur around February 5-7.

FEBRUARY 10-14………….

A rapid transition to above normal temperatures is likely February 10-14 with fog & rain & thunder with temperatures surging to 50s to possibly 60s.

FEBRUARY 15-21…………..

A surge of bitterly cold air may affect the Tri-State around February 15-21. A few nights may feature low temperatures near 0 with some snow/ice potential in this period.

BEYOND FEBRUARY 21………….

Things should turn back around to above normal temperatures after February 21 for a while.

