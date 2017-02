Some of the products in a popular brand of cheese are being recalled. Cheesemaker Sargento is recalling the handful of products because they may be contaminated with listeria. The recalled cheeses include some of their ‘ultra-thin sliced longhorn colby’ and packages of their ‘chef blends shredded nacho and taco cheese’.

The Wisconsin-based Company says that no illnesses have been reported.

For more information, visit Sargento Recall.

