Sarah Teague Starts Online Petition For Daughter’s Disappearance

The mother of a woman who disappeared nearly 22 years ago starts an online petition to figure out what happened to her daughter. So far there have been dozens of people who signed the petition.

Sarah Teague is urging Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin to look over the FBI files and other information pertaining to her daughter’s case from 1995. The FBI declared Heather legally deceased on October 22, 2007.

On August 26, 1995, Heather Teague disappeared from Newburgh Beach in Henderson County.

Kentucky State Police says a witness watched through a telescope as a man dragged Heather off the beach at gunpoint. Since then, her mother Sarah has been searching for any sign of her daughter.

To sign the petition, visit Where is Heather Teague? Petition.

