Santa’s Elves and the Santa Claus Museum & Village Welcomes New Director

Santa’s Elves and the Santa Claus Museum and Village are welcoming a new director this season. Nell Hedge has officially the joined the team of elves at the museum and village

With a background in tourism and education, current president Pat Koch says she is perfect for the job. Nell and her husband, Dave, have recently relocated to southern Indiana. They spent years living in Texas and their two sons currently attend The University of Oklahoma. She and her family relocated from Texas to southern Indiana.

Hedge will be replacing Emily Thompson who will finish her tenure this week. Thompson says during the transition, Hedge has already proven to be a great addition to the museum and village.

