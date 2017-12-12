Home Indiana Santa’s Elves Help Write Letters To Children December 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Children all over the world write letters to Santa, and dedicated volunteers at the Santa Claus Museum and Village have been helping him write letters back for over 100 years.

Volunteers say they have written over 13,000 letters from Santa so far this year, and will continue to keep the spirit of Santa Claus alive for the rest of the season.

This Christmas tradition has been going on since 1914, and Santa Claus Museum and Village founder Pat Koch says, it’s important to keep kids believing in St. Nick.

Letters should be in no later than December 21st to get a response in time for Christmas.

You can send letters to the Santa Claus Indiana Post Office. It’s located at 45 North Kringle Place, Santa Claus, Indiana.

