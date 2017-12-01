Santa Sightings!

I. Love. Santa.

And over the next two weekends, he’s here in town!

Where can you find the cookie eating elf, and maybe share breakfast or a photo?

Here’s your guide to finding my main man, Mister Claus, this season.

First, where can you snag free pictures with Santa in a souvenir frame all weekend?

The Evansville Christmas Show, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Old National Events Plaza.

Saturday, Mesker Park Zoo is decking the halls to welcome my main man…and Mrs. Claus, if you care about her…

Share your list with the big guy, snag some treats, and make a craft.

Or if you like your eggnog spiked, ten dollars gets you eggs, waffles, bacon, sausage, and a seat on Santa’s lap for a picture at Kevin’s Backstage Bar and Grill!

Santa loves cookies, and he’s sharing them with the kiddos at Little Lambs!

It’s free to hang out with the jolly old elf, and kids get a gift!

Kids…they get everything.

You can spot Santa on Haynie’s corner Saturday, from noon to four.

And instead of a sleigh, he’s catching a ride with Evansville Pedicab!

Twenty bucks gets you a seat next to Claus, mini hot chocolate, and a really great photo!

Pets love Santa too!

This Saturday and next, let your pup, bunny or kitty (or any pet except lions), tell Santa what they really want for Christmas at It Takes a Village!

Kids are also welcome, and it’ll set you back just fifteen bucks for a photo and digital file!

Do you know anyone who has a cookie plate with Santa’s handprint and their child’s handprint on it?

Well you can get one at Fired Up, Monday the fourth.

Sit on Santa’s lap and get your picture taken, make your handprint plate and paint an ornament, all for just forty five dollars!

Next Saturday, that’s the ninth, my guy is making an appearance alongside some fabulous gingerbread creations at Saint Vincent Manor for the Aurora Gingerbread House Competition.

And if you want to shop while Santa keeps your little one busy, reciting their list, next Saturday Saint Nick will be at the Lollipop Tree for cookies!

That’s how I find him, set out a plate, then follow the crumbs…

You can get more details on how to successfully stalk Santa, by checking out the city calendar at thebestdayeverevansville.com.



.

