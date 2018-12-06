“Santa Goes Green” at Apollo High School

Apollo High School is getting into the holiday spirit with its annual Christmas play.

Students with special needs and those in the theatre department are hitting the stage to perform “Santa Goes Green.”

The community is invited to attend the humorous show about melting ice caps, global warming, and surfing reindeer.

Aside from being a night of singing and dancing, this concert has been a way to bring the school together each year.

Special Education Teacher Melissa Jackson explains that the students on stage aren’t the only ones involved in the show. Graphic design classes, the art club, the theatre department, and the choir chorus all come together to make the night of celebration happen.

The curtain goes up at 6:00PM at Apollo High School. The concert is free to the public, although donations will be accepted at the door.

