Santa Claus Resident Formally Charged with Felony Child Exploitation

Santa Claus resident Randall K. Allen, Jr. appeared for an initial hearing in the Spencer Circuit Court Thursday.

Allen was arrested last month after the F.B.I. looked into reports claiming Allen had sent images of child pornography to someone online.

Indiana State Police helped the F.B.I. find computer evidence and images of the pornography.

Allen was taken into custody March 29th.

Prosecuting Attorney, Dan Wilkinson, says Allen will face anywhere from one to six years if he is convicted.

The 40-year-old was appointed a public defender and is expected to be back in court May 5th.

