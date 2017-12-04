Santa Claus Postmark Now Available

The Santa Claus postmark is now available at the Santa Claus Indiana Post Office for the holiday season. This famous small-town post office is the only one in the world with the Santa Claus name and gets more than 400,000 pieces of mail every December.

The Santa Claus Post Office has offered this postmark every holiday season since 1983. This year’s artist is Audrey Vaal from St. Meinrad, who is a freshman at USI, studying Elementary Education, with an emphasis on Social Studies.

The postmark is available until Saturday, December 23rd and it’s free of charge, but there’s a limit of 50 picture postmarks per person per day.

Santa Claus, Indiana will host several events for the first three weekends of December, including Chestnut Roasting, Christmas Dinner with Santa, Writing a Letter to Santa, Santa Claus Christmas Parade, and Lake Village Festival of Lights, and more.

To find more events, visit Santa Claus, or visit Santa Claus Christmas.

For more information, visit Santa Claus, Indiana, or call 888-444-9252.

Comments

comments