Home Indiana Santa Claus Post Office Offering Holiday Postmark November 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

With the start of November it’s time to bid farewell to Halloween and say hello to the holidays.

The Post Office in Santa Claus has unveiled the 2018 Picture Postmark

Beginning on December 1st, the Postmark will be offered in place of a stamps for holiday mail. This has been an annual tradition since its inception in 1983.

“The Santa Claus holiday postmark has become the most popular in the nation over the past two decades,” says Postmaster Marian Balbach. “Postal patrons worldwide request the picture postmark each year and many customers traditionally drive hundreds of miles to personally obtain the famous cancellation on their holiday mail.”

This year’s postmark was designed Heritage Hills graduate Savannah McCutchan.

The small town post office receives over 400,000 pieces of mail in December, and is the only post office in the U.S. with the Santa Claus name.

People wanting to participate should follow these guidelines:

Allow at least a 2-inch by 4-inch space in the stamp area for the picture postmark

Apply postage to cards or letters before bringing or mailing them to the post office

If you wish to mail Christmas cards to the post office, package them – with postage stamps already on them – in a sturdy envelope or box, and mail to: Postmaster, Santa Claus Station, Santa Claus, IN 47579-9998

The picture postmark is available on working days between December 1 and 24

The picture postmark must be requested by the postal customer

To ensure a good postmark imprint, do not enclose large or bulky items in your holiday mail (Ex: reindeer food, snowflakes, glitter, stickers, etc.)

There is no charge for postmarking; however, there is a limit of 50 picture postmarks (hand cancellations) per person per day.

Comments

comments