Home Indiana Santa Claus Installs Four New Santa Statues on Welcome Signs July 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The town of Santa Claus, Indiana has installed four new Santa statues on the towns Welcome Signs.

Tourists usually stop and take pictures of the Santa Welcome signs when they visit the town. The new statues will be replacing the old ones that were deteriorating severely and in need of replacement.

“The old Santas did not give a good first impression of our Town. The new Welcome Signs are the same design as the Santa at Town Hall which was based on the historic Santa Statue at the town’s Museum, ” says John Bowen, Town Council President.

The new statues match the ones in front of Town Hall which are modeled after the Historic 1935 statue at the Santa Claus Museum.

Comments

comments