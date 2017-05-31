Home Indiana Santa Claus, Indiana Featured in New Travel Book May 31st, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

The town of Santa Claus, Indiana is one of the featured cities in a new travel book called “100 Things to do before You Die”.

The book is written by travel writer Bill Clevlen. He hopes to inspire people to take road trips across the country.

The book gives people ideas about where to go and what to see and even includes trivia games for your trip along the way.

Clevlen will visit the Santa Lodge in Santa Claus, Indiana Saturday, June 10th as part of his national book tour.

For more on his book, click here:

https://www.amazon.com/100-Things-America-Before-You/dp/1681061015

