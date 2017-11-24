Santa Claus is coming to town soon, Josh Armstrong from Evansville Downtown Alliance is giving 44News Entertainment Insider Gretchin Irons the 411.

Downtown Evansville and Haynie’s Corner are home to 24 shops, 38 restaurants, five museums, and three major venues. There are maps and free swag available in front of Comfort by the Cross Eyed Cricket.

And next weekend it’s nothing, but Christmas with decorated shops and restaurants, pedicabs, and Peppermint Pops at the Victory Theatre. There will also be an A Capella Christmas with Straight No Chaser at the Aiken Theatre.

Dowtown will be alive the next few weekends, so get out, shop local and sit on Santa’s lap!

