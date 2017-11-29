Home Indiana Santa Claus Christmas Celebration Kicks Off Friday in Spencer County November 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The town of Santa Claus in Spencer County is getting ready for some high holiday traffic. It’s almost time for the Santa Claus Christmas Celebration.

Set to take place the first three weekends in December, families can enjoy a Christmas dinner with Santa, drive through the Santa Claus Land of Lights inside Lake Rudolph Campground, or shop at the Santa Claus Christmas store.

America’s Christmas Hometown President Mike Johannes says “There are weekends when we’ll have three to four thousand people in town. The summer is very big here. We have a lot of people come into town for the summer. But we also during the rest of the year have people coming because it’s Santa Claus, and they want to see what’s here.”

Families also have the chance to enjoy chestnuts on an open fire at Santa’s Candy Castle.

Santa Claus Christmas Celebration weekend kicks off this Friday

