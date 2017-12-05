Santa Claus Bringing Holiday Cheer To Families At Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library
Santa Claus will be spreading holiday cheer at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library later this month. Santa Claus will visit all eight EVPL locations, bringing with him songs and stories to spread holiday cheer. Every child will get the chance to visit with Santa and parents are encouraged to bring their camera.
If you want to visit with Santa, you can catch him at any of the library locations. The full list of Santa’s stops include:
Monday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 am – EVPL West
Monday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 pm – EVPL McCollough
Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 3:30 pm – EVPL Stringtown
Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 pm – EVPL Oaklyn
Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10;00 am – EVPL Red Bank
Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 3:30 pm – EVPL East
Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 pm – EVPL North Park
Friday, Dec. 15 at 10:30 am – EVPL Central
For more information on Stories with Santa, visit Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library.