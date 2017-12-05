Home Indiana Evansville Santa Claus Bringing Holiday Cheer To Families At Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library December 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Santa Claus will be spreading holiday cheer at the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library later this month. Santa Claus will visit all eight EVPL locations, bringing with him songs and stories to spread holiday cheer. Every child will get the chance to visit with Santa and parents are encouraged to bring their camera.

If you want to visit with Santa, you can catch him at any of the library locations. The full list of Santa’s stops include:

Monday, Dec. 11 at 10:30 am – EVPL West

Monday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 pm – EVPL McCollough

Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 3:30 pm – EVPL Stringtown

Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 pm – EVPL Oaklyn

Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 10;00 am – EVPL Red Bank

Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 3:30 pm – EVPL East

Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 pm – EVPL North Park

Friday, Dec. 15 at 10:30 am – EVPL Central

For more information on Stories with Santa, visit Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library.

