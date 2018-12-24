Santa Bringing Clouds To The Tri-State…Near 60 By Late Week With Rain

Merry Christmas Everyone!

Normally Christmas Eve on my dads side of the family we have the “Feast of the Seven Fishes” which they will do today back east, this year for me it’s the “Feast of the 7-Day.” The Feast of Seven Fishes is a Southern Italy/Roman Catholic tradition of abstaining from eating meat until Christmas Day.

If you’re doing any last minute shopping today, Mother Nature is on your side, look for a mix of sun and clouds highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Clouds will increase by the evening through the overnight as Santa makes his way into the Tri-State. Lows will dip down to around freezing. It’s possible for a few spinkles or flurry as weak system passes to our north.

As we’ve been advertising, no White Christmas this year, the last one we saw in Evansville was back in 2010.

Christmas look for more clouds than sun, can’t rule out a few stray sprinkles or flurries, otherwise a dry day overall with temperatures in the mid 40s.

Clouds will be the theme right through midweek also a trend to milder temperatures, by Wednesday will be in the low to mid 50s ahead of our next weather maker that will bring rain into the region Thursday. Temperatures ahead of the storm system will rise to around 60 with windy conditions, gusts to near 40 mph are possible.

As the rain exits Thursday PM early Friday AM, temperatures will fall back to average behind the front. But not really crazy cold, looking at temperatures in the low to mid 40s next weekend.

Where’s the arctic air? Well up in the arctic, we may see a shot of it drop down into the eastern U.S. as we enter 2019, maybe the second week of January.

Comments

comments