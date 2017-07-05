Sanity Hearing for Man Accused of Stabbing Mother

The motion of sanity hearing for an Evansville man is set for next month in Vanderburgh circuit court.

Christopher Gilmore is accused of stabbing his mother in May and is charged with attempted murder.

A judge will hear his motion of sanity August 29th at 2 p.m.

Authorities found Gilmore’s mother, Arris McTier, unable to speak and bleeding heavily at a home on Ridgeway Avenue in May.

Police say Gilmore confessed to cutting her but said he was too mad to call for help.

He claimed his mother had been harassing him.

