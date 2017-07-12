Home Kentucky Henderson Sandy Lee Songfest Tickets to be Sold at Rookies Sports Bar in Henderson July 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Time is running out to get your tickets for this year’s Sandy Lee Waltkins Songwriters Festival in downtown Henderson.

They’ve been available online but by next week you can buy them in person.

Tickets will be sold at Rookies Sports Bar in Henderson next Monday, July 17th through Friday, July 21; and also on July 24 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

They start at $12 and go up to $150 for a VIP pass.

The Sandy Lee Songfest is in its eight year and brings some of the best songwriters from Nashville here to the Tri-State to share the stories behind some of your favorite country songs.

