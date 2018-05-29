Sandy Lee Songfest Tickets Kick Off Online June 1st

We’re about two months away from the ninth edition of the Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival in Henderson and now is the time to get your tickets. The festival is set for July 25th through 28th in downtown Henderson. The festival will award $20,000 raised from ticket sales goes right to four local nonprofits and community organizations.

The organizations benefiting this year include the Gathering Place, Henderson County Senior Center, Father Bradley Women & Children Shelter, Audubon Area Senior Companion Program, Good News Jail Ministry, Henderson Area Arts Alliance, and Kyndle Foundation Fund for Imagination Library.

Single-session tickets, all-access passes, and VIP passes in advance can be purchased online until July 25th. Visit Sandy Lee Songfest to purchase the tickets.

Comments

comments