Sandy Lee SongFest to Showcase Award-Winning Singers/Songwriters

The eighth annual Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival is a four-night event that showcases award-winning singers and songwriters. This event will be held in downtown Henderson from Wednesday, July 26th through Saturday, July 29th.

The festival will feature acoustic performances by some of Nashville’s award-winning singers/songwriters. It will feature one show on Wednesday and Thursday and two shows Friday and Saturday in three downtown locations.

At the songfest, songwriters will perform the songs and share the stories behind them. Some of the music will be hit songs recorded by major artists.

Venues for the festival have not been announced. Tickets for a single session pass are $12, $75 for an all access pass, or $150 for a VIP pass.

For more information, visit Sandy Lee Songfest.

Comments

comments