Home Kentucky Henderson Sandy Lee Songfest to Offer Scholarships to HCHS Students October 26th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

Two graduating seniors in Henderson County will be eligible for a new scholarship this school year. It’s thanks to money raised by the Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival held every summer in Henderson.

The Songfest will be awarding two scholarships to seniors in the Henderson County High School’s School of Fine Arts or to students in art-related programs at HCHS.

The Songfest also awards grant money to nonprofits from the event proceeds. The program will begin the 2017-18 school year.

Students interested in applying should contact their guidance counselor.

Comments

comments