Sandifar Coaching With Heart for 2017-2018 Season November 6th, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

Oakland City University’s head coach Dr. Mike Sandifar is letting nothing stop him from doing what he loves the most, coaching men’s basketball.

According to Coach Sandifar, his doctor says the coach has more energy than before after surviving a heart attack last season.

Athletes and students at OCU are more than happy to have Coach Sandifar back in school, and on the court.

OCU basketball player Addison Wagler says although basketball is important, the team is just happy to have a healthy coach.

“It’s good to seeing him healthy, I mean that is the main thing. Basketball is second, his health… I mean he needs to get his health straight. It is good to have him back on the sidelines.”

Dr. Sandifar is more than just a coach for OCU, he is also the athletic and marketing director, and a teacher.

It’s quite a load for anyone, but for the coach, it’s all in a days work.

“I have no intentions of doing anything where I have to just sit, so as long as Dr. Barber and this university, and the board of trustees will have me, this is where I am going to be.”

You can catch Coach Sandifar back in action with OCU November tenth as they face off against the Appalachian Bible College at OCU at 7 pm.

