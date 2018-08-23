Home Indiana Evansville Sand Mandela Created by Tashi Kyil Monks Deconstructed August 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Tashi Kyil Monks have wrapped up their time in the Tri-State by destroying a work of art they created.

They came to spread their message about world peace by building a sand mandala to represent purification and healing.

Each piece of the artwork serves a purpose, but it isn’t just for show. Following a ceremony about the refugees back in India and how the mandala celebrates work peace, the masterpiece was destroyed.

After being destroyed, each drop of sand was poured into the Ohio River to spread healing energies of the mandala throughout the world

The Tashi Kyil Monks spent part of the week at the University of Evansville teaching about the Dharma, the culture and region of Tibet, and sold items to raise funds for a monastery.

