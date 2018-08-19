Home Indiana Evansville Sand Mandala Being Built at the University of Evansville August 19th, 2018 Shelby Lammela Evansville, Indiana

This weekend the Tashi Kyil Monks from India started building a World Peace Sand Mandala on the University of Evansville campus.

The creation is meant to spread the teachings of the Dharma, and educate the public about the culture and religion of Tibet.

There will be ceremonies that visitors can attend throughout the week, and all of the funds raised during the ceremonies will go towards the Tashi Kyil Monastery.

“Have a message, for how we can make peace in this world, how to share some kind of message,” said monk, Yeshi Rabjyal.

The mandala will be available for viewing in the John Wesley Gallery located in the lower level of the Neu Chapel until Thursday when it will be deconstructed. The sand will be ceremonially spread into the Ohio River to spear healing energies throughout the world.

The schedule for viewing the sand mandala and visiting the monks as well as the closing ceremony and deconstruction is listed below:

Monday, August 20th, 10am-5pm

Tuesday, August 21st, 10am-5pm

Wednesday, August 22nd, 10am-5pm

Thursday, August 23rd, 10am-12pm

Thursday, August 23rd, 12pm: Closing ceremony and sand mandala deconstruction

You can find more information on UE’s Neu Chapel and Office of the University Chaplain’s Official Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/neuchapel

