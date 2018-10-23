Sample Bourbon at the Dream Car Museum!

The Evansville Morning Rotary Club and the Dream Car Museum are hosting an event that is a bourbon lovers dream!

The Evansville Morning Rotary Club and the Dream Car Museum are hosting their second annual bourbon tasting charity fund raiser on Saturday Nov. 3rd from 6 to 9 pm. The venue will again be The Dream Car Museum located at Diamond Ave and Heidelbach.

Those attending the event will be able to sample 12 different bourbons supplied by Varsity Liquors.

They will enjoy food from Just Rennie’s, Kite & Key and Cork’N Cleaver.

Attendees will be able to tour the fantastic Dream Car Museum for the length of the event. There will be a silent auction, live music and a cash bar.

Last year’s event was a huge success. The proceeds from that event allowed the Morning Rotary Club to donate to such great causes as; Cops Connecting with Kids, Scholarships for two 2018 grads from Bosse High School, Sending three Bosse students to the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy, Honor Flight, the Woodmere Dog Park, Born Learning Trail at Deaconess Sports Park.

For many decades Rotary International had led the fight to eradicate polio. We are so confident the event this year will be a success we have already committed $1000 to Rotary International that will be matched by donations from Rotary International and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for a total of $6000 dedicated to the eradication of Polio. We are very close to ridding the earth of polio. Maybe this is the year it will occur.

Tickets for the event are $50. They can be obtained online at www.evvmorningrotary.com or www.dreamcarmuseum.com, tickets can also be purchased at the event.



