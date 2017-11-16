Same Car Involved in Two Overnight Chases

Emergency dispatchers in Evansville believe the same driver led police on two separate chases early Thursday morning.

The first chase happened during a traffic stop at the intersection of Hitch and Peters Road and Bergdolt Road around 12:30 a.m. Officers say the driver pulled over and talked to police before taking off, leading to a chase on U.S. Highway 41.

Police say they called off the pursuit when the lost sight of the driver due to fog in the area.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies caught up with the same car around 2:00 a.m. on westbound I-64, and a second chase began. Speeds in this chase reached up to 90 miles per hour.

A dispatcher says deputies called off the chase when the driver reached the Illinois state line. Officials also say they were able to identify the driver, and plan to file charges.

