Sam Thomas Motivated by Late Father On and Off the Field

August 28th, 2018 Sports

Mount Vernon senior Sam Thomas put on quite a show in Poseyville Friday night.

The wide receiver set a new school record with eight touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 64-49 win. The previous record holder was Seth Rainey, who scored five times in a single game. He went on to play at Ball State.

Thomas has a motive that can’t be found on a scoreboard or stat sheet. His father, Tony, passed away of cancer when he was a freshman. After scoring eight touchdowns in a big rival game, Sam tells 44News he believes his late father was watching over him.

