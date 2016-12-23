Home Indiana Evansville Salvation Army Short of Goal, Sending Ringers Out Christmas Eve December 23rd, 2016 Matt Peak Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Salvation Army continues to raise money for the charity. Bell ringers will be out even on Christmas Eve to trying to hit their 2016 goal.

In Evansville the Salvation Army is only at 83%of its $260,000 goal. The money raised each year help with all of the services to families and individuals in need throughout the year. But if the goal cannot be reached, some services could be in danger of being cut or reduced in the new year.

To make a donation, look for a bell ringer or contact the Evansville Salvation Army location here.

