The Salvation Army Sends Its Troops Out In The War On Hunger

Everyone from Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke to Vectren President Brad Ellsworth were out in force Friday to help the Salvation Army raise $45,000 in food and financial donations. The Salvation army teamed up with Schneck’s grocery stores to put food back on the agency’s shelves. From 6:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. shoppers were encouraged to purchase extra food items, then drop them off at donation bins at the stores.

Many people may think of the holidays as the greatest time of need for food donations, but Salvation Army officials say the summer months are actually the greatest time of need for most food pantries. They say that is because kids are out of school and eating more at home.

Anyone who wants to make a donation to the Salvation Army’s War on Hunger can text the words, “4WAR” to 41444.



