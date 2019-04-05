Salvation Army & Schnucks Team Up to Fight the War on Hunger

Each year the Salvation Army dedicates a day to help those less fortunate have meals throughout the summer by collecting non-perishable food items and cash donations.

Volunteers stand at Schnucks locations through out Evansville and Newburgh to collect donations for the annual “War on Hunger.”

Through texting donations, the Salvation Army reached over half of their goal before the donations started coming in Friday morning. The goal is $60,000.

They’ve been handing out grocery shopping lists of the best items to help families this summer that will be used in the food pantry or soup kitchen.

Ruth Jenkins, Salvation Army Co-Chair, says “you know what it’s like to be hungry and if you go hungry days on end, everything else is impacted.”

A simple box that only costs a dollar or two can go a long way. Jenkins says “a box of macaroni and cheese could feed four people very easily.”

With the end of the school year quickly approaching, the Salvation Army says the demand for assistance gets even higher.

Alex Rahman, the Volunteer & Food Program Coordinator, says “with kids being out of school, they’re not in school lunch programs. It’s a greater need in the soup kitchen you see a numbers of parents bringing kids, a lot more kids every day, families coming into the food pantry more, it’s harder to keep the groceries stocked up, things run tight at the end of the moment. Really just overall it goes up.”

Every dollar donated can make a huge difference in someone’s day. “They’re making an impact on people who don’t know where to turn, where they’re going to get their next meal” says Jenkins. “It really doesn’t take a lot of money to make a huge impact on a family.”

Last year the Salvation Army served nearly 130,000 meals in the food pantry, and more than 38,000 in the soup kitchen.

Rahman says “we see anywhere from 100 to 200 people everyday in the soup kitchen and we’re talking 30-40 households every time food pantry serves.”

The summer campaign has run for 15 years now at Schnucks and they plan to continue providing meals for those in need with a helping hand from its neighbors. Rahman says “it just goes to show how generous the community of evansville actually is every year when it just gets better and better.”

Donations can be dropped off at any of the 6 Schnucks locations across Evansville and Newburgh until 6:00 Friday night.

