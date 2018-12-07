Salvation Army Red Kettles to be Matched by Anonymous Donor

The Christmas spirit is coming to life here in the Tri-State. Starting Saturday through December 15th, money put in Red Kettles in Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties will count as double.

That’s because an anonymous donor has pledged to match up to $20,000 in donations. The Salvation Army is trying to reach its $470,000 goal during this year’s Red Kettle campaign.

Though as of now, the organization says it’s not even halfway there.

The Salvation Army helps people in need right here in the Tri-State, and officials say all donations, no matter how big or how small, can make a difference.

