Home Indiana Evansville Salvation Army Fails to Meet Red Kettle Campaign Goal January 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Salvation Army says it did not reach its Red Kettle Campaign goal but it appreciates all the donations.

Bell Ringers collected $248,000 this year which is short of its $260,000 goal.

The campaign had 35 kettle stands in the Evansville area from November 10th to December 23rd.

The money collected will go toward year-round services like the food pantry and soup kitchen.



