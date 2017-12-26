Home Indiana The Salvation Army Needs Your Help To Reach Year End Goal December 26th, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

The Salvation Army supporting the Vanderburgh and Warrick County areas is just $10,000 short of their red kettle campaign goal, and is calling on the public for help.

During the holidays, the Salvation Army receives nearly all of the funding that supports the organization for an entire year.

This year’s red kettle campaign goal is set at $260,000.

Donations made to the red kettles stay local, funding programs that many people in the Tri-state use such as the food pantry, soup kitchen, and an array of other social services.

Commander of the Evansville Salvation Army Scott Strissel says the organization is so close to reaching their goal, and hopes to hit the number before New Years.

“We have just come up ten thousand dollars shy of our goal. We had a wonderful last week push with our gold coin and everything else, but we are still a little short of our goal.”

Donations can be contributed in many ways like stopping by a local store and making the donation into the red kettles, online, or even cash-less!

The Salvation Army’s “Dip-jar” allows people to donate any amount they want using their debit or credit cards.

It’s simple, and quick to use with just one swipe of the card.

The “Dip-jar” uses a secure cellular system that does not store data to protect users.

To help the Salvation Army reach their year end goal, visit www.SAEvansville.Org for more information.

Comments

comments