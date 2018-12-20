Home Indiana Evansville Salvation Army Needs More Donations to Reach Goal December 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Salvation Army is asking for your help to reach its goal for 2018. So far, the Red Kettle donations have raised $211,000. There are only four days left to raise the remaining $69,000.

Salvation Army Major Mark Turner says the funds are crucial to help support those in need. “Our budget is based on that goal so we can help people year round. We’re doing our very best to make sure we hit that goal. We’ve had many, many volunteers out ringing the bells for us,” says Turner.

Recently the Salvation Army received donations of several diamond rings, a platinum coin, and gold bars but Turner says the change in your pockets can also go a long way toward reaching their goal.

